Ginni Thomas, Trump’s Great Deep State Defender

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Co... NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled "When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home" during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 24, 2020 11:22 a.m.
In his defensive, post-acquittal posture, President Donald Trump is more suspicious than ever of the so-called “deep state” that he claims is infecting his government.

Conservative activists led by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have been fanning the flames of his conspiracy-fueled paranoia by offering him lists of disloyal officials and their optimal replacements, according to reporting from Axios and CNN.

One of those memos alleged misdeeds committed by former U.S. Attorney Jesse Liu in her handling of the Roger Stone case, among others. Last month, her Treasury Department nomination was unceremoniously rescinded and she left the government.

Though Trump is now giving the suggestions a harder look, the proffering from Thomas’s group, Groundswell, is nothing new, and has been going on for the last 18 months, according to Axios.

The group huddles in the D.C. offices of Judicial Watch every Wednesday, notching its greatest victory when it led to the ousting of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The group collects names and passes them to Thomas, the conduit to the President.

Thomas and a phalanx of right-wing activists met with Trump in person last January, making the case that White House aides were keeping Trump loyalists from getting administration jobs. Time was also devoted to bashing transgender people and declarations woman should not serve in the military, per the New York Times. 

Thomas tried to insert herself in the 2019 elections, wanting to “target” the “most questionable” precincts in Virginia with a campaign to target alleged voter fraud.

Her Facebook page is a melting pot of rightwing conspiracy theories and she has gotten in good with Fox News personalities and other prominent MAGA-land figures.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
