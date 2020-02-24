Ginni Thomas, Trump’s Great Deep State Defender

In his defensive, post-acquittal posture, President Donald Trump is more suspicious than ever of the so-called “deep state” that he claims is infecting his government.

Conservative activists led by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have been fanning the flames of his conspiracy-fueled paranoia by offering him lists of disloyal officials and their optimal replacements, according to reporting from Axios and CNN.

One of those memos alleged misdeeds committed by former U.S. Attorney Jesse Liu in her handling of the Roger Stone case, among others. Last month, her Treasury Department nomination was unceremoniously rescinded and she left the government.

Though Trump is now giving the suggestions a harder look, the proffering from Thomas’s group, Groundswell, is nothing new, and has been going on for the last 18 months, according to Axios.

The group huddles in the D.C. offices of Judicial Watch every Wednesday, notching its greatest victory when it led to the ousting of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. The group collects names and passes them to Thomas, the conduit to the President.

Thomas and a phalanx of right-wing activists met with Trump in person last January, making the case that White House aides were keeping Trump loyalists from getting administration jobs. Time was also devoted to bashing transgender people and declarations woman should not serve in the military, per the New York Times.

Thomas tried to insert herself in the 2019 elections, wanting to “target” the “most questionable” precincts in Virginia with a campaign to target alleged voter fraud.

Her Facebook page is a melting pot of rightwing conspiracy theories and she has gotten in good with Fox News personalities and other prominent MAGA-land figures.