GA City Council Denounces Mayor’s Dog-Whistle Rant Against People Who ‘TAKE TAKE TAKE’

Georgia’s Bloomingdale City Council distanced itself from Mayor Ben Rozier’s dog-whistling Facebook post on Wednesday in which he invoked anti-black stereotypes to rail against those who “TAKE TAKE TAKE” from taxpayers through public assistance programs.

“The Bloomingdale City Council wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone,” the council said in a statement. “We in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.”

Rozier had posted a (now-deleted) rant against the notion of white privilege earlier that day, arguing that privilege is “wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance,” “having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for,” and “living in public subsidized housing where you don’t have a water bill.”

“Privilege is the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling out of work and the consequences that accompany such behavior,” the mayor wrote in reference to the ongoing protests against racist police brutality.

Rozier claimed those “privileges” are “paid for by the people who DO HAVE TO DEAL WITH RISING TAXES AND COSTS!…you know, us so called ‘PRIVILEGED’ the ones who pay while you TAKE TAKE TAKE′”