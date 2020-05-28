Latest
English Premiere League To Restart On June 17

A woman sits outside the Emirates stadium, the home ground of English Premier League football team Arsenal, in north London on May 19, 2020, as training resumes for the first time since the Premier League was halted ... A woman sits outside the Emirates stadium, the home ground of English Premier League football team Arsenal, in north London on May 19, 2020, as training resumes for the first time since the Premier League was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of "Project Restart" was approved, but British lawmakers on Tuesday heaped fresh pressure on the government for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, calling its testing regime "inadequate" in the early stages. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 28, 2020 11:19 a.m.

The Premier League’s official broadcasters say the competition will restart on June 17.

The BBC and Sky Sports say there will be a doubleheader on that day with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Playing those make-up games on a Wednesday will ensure the 30th round can be contested the following weekend.

The last match was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Squads were only allowed to restart practice sessions in small groups last week but contact and tackling is now allowed between players.

includes: 
