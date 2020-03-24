Latest
4 hours ago
Inside New York City’s Virus-Besieged Emergency Rooms
6 hours ago
Louisiana Gov Pleads For Federal Help, Predicts NOLA Will Be Out Of Hospital Beds By April
8 hours ago
Trump Still Laser-Focused On Economy, Wants To Reopen US By Easter

Delaware Postpones Presidential Primary

Governor of Delaware John C Carney Jr. speaks at the Delaware Memorial Day Ceremony, in New Castle, DE on May 30, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto)
Governor of Delaware John C Carney Jr. speaks at the Delaware Memorial Day Ceremony, in New Castle, DE on May 30, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
March 24, 2020 5:58 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) postponed the state’s April 28 primary to June 2 in a modification to his state of emergency declaration.

“The additional protections in this order are essential to help support Delawareans — especially our most vulnerable neighbors — as this situation evolves,” he said in a statement. “This is an extremely challenging economic situation for many of our neighbors, and we need to do what we can to support them.”

In the same order, he barred landlords from evicting tenants, or charging late fees and interest, and prohibited utility providers from cutting off service or charging late fees. He also pushed local school board elections from May 12 to June 16.

On Monday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) also delayed her state’s primary.

Per the Providence Journal, Raimonodo said over the weekend that the Army Corps of Engineers will deploy Monday to help get local hospitals up to “surge capacity.”

Rhode Island currently has 83 cases of coronavirus, per the state’s department of health. Delaware has 104.

Rhode Island and Delaware join Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana, Georgia and Connecticut in delaying their primaries in the hope that the coronavirus outbreak will abate in the meantime.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: