Cops Break Up Peaceful Protest With Tear Gas So Trump Can Have A Church Photo-Op
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 30: Police officers in riot gear mobilize towards the park where protestors were gathered at on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Louisville A Tinderbox: BBQ User Dead, No Body Cam Footage, Police Chief Fired
GOP Governor Gets Choked Up Over Trump's Call To 'Dominate' Protesters

DC Bishop Rips Into Trump For Teargassing Protesters To Use Her Church For Photo-Op

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
June 2, 2020 7:54 a.m.

The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, blasted President Donald Trump on Monday night after he had peaceful protesters teargassed so that he could use St. John’s Episcopal Church, one of her churches, to stage a photo-op.

“Let me be clear: The President just used a Bible and the sacred text of the Judeo-Christian and one of the churches of my diocese without permission as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything our churches stand for,” Budde told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

The bishop noted that Trump hadn’t even prayed during his visit.

“I just can’t believe what my eyes have seen tonight,” she said.

Budde also ripped Trump in an interview with the Washington Post, saying that “everything he has said and done is to inflame violence.”

“We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us,” she told the Post.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Trump visited the church shortly after giving a formal address at the White House in which he railed against the protests in major cities caused by the killing of George Floyd and demanded governors call in the National Guard to “dominate the streets.”

He spent little time talking about police brutality or Floyd, who died as a result of a white police officer’s extended neck restraint in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Before the visit, the federal police deployed tear gas at the protesters, who had not been violent, near the the church to make way for Trump.

Listen to Budde below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
