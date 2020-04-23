Cuomo Reminds McConnell That KY Takes More Money Than NY: ‘Who’s Getting Bailed Out Here?’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reminded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday that for all his trash talk about “blue state bailouts,” the GOP leader’s state is the one that reaps the benefits of New York’s payments to Uncle Sam.

During his daily press conference, Cuomo pointed out that not only does New York chip in more money than Kentucky, the Empire State also takes less from the federal coffers than it contributes – unlike Kentucky.

“Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out here?” Cuomo asked.

“It’s your state that is living on the money that we generate,” he continued. “Your state is getting bailed out. Not my state.”

During two different interviews on Wednesday, McConnell bashed what his office referred to as “blue state bailouts” in its press releases on the interviews.

“We’re not interested in solving their pension problems for them, we’re not interested in rescuing them from bad decisions they’ve made in the past,” the Republican senator said on Fox News. “We’re not going to let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve a lot of problems that they created for themselves, and bad decisions they made in the past.”

But in addition to New York, it’s blue states like California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey that shell out more cash to the federal government than most GOP strongholds in the country.

Watch Cuomo below: