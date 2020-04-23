Cuomo Reminds McConnell That KY Takes More Money Than NY: ‘Who’s Getting Bailed Out Here?’

Latest
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk before the start of a memorial service for late Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Cummings died at the age of 68 on October 17 due to complications concerning long-standing health challenges. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks at a press conference in New York on March 30, 2020. (Photo by John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
April 23, 2020 1:55 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reminded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday that for all his trash talk about “blue state bailouts,” the GOP leader’s state is the one that reaps the benefits of New York’s payments to Uncle Sam.

During his daily press conference, Cuomo pointed out that not only does New York chip in more money than Kentucky, the Empire State also takes less from the federal coffers than it contributes – unlike Kentucky.

“Senator McConnell, who’s getting bailed out here?” Cuomo asked.

“It’s your state that is living on the money that we generate,” he continued. “Your state is getting bailed out. Not my state.”

During two different interviews on Wednesday, McConnell bashed what his office referred to as “blue state bailouts” in its press releases on the interviews.

“We’re not interested in solving their pension problems for them, we’re not interested in rescuing them from bad decisions they’ve made in the past,” the Republican senator said on Fox News. “We’re not going to let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve a lot of problems that they created for themselves, and bad decisions they made in the past.”

But in addition to New York, it’s blue states like California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey that shell out more cash to the federal government than most GOP strongholds in the country.

Watch Cuomo below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
