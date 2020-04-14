Cuomo Rejects Trump’s Claim To Have Total Authority To Reopen States: ‘We Don’t Have A King’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got blunt on Tuesday morning when asked about President Donald Trump’s claim that he has the “total authority” to force states to end their stay at home orders and allow businesses to reopen even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know what the President is talking about, frankly,” Cuomo said during an interview on the “Today Show,” pointing to the basic elements of the Constitution.

“We don’t have a king,” he continued. “We have a president.”

“If he pushed it to that absurd point, then we would have a problem,” Cuomo replied when “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb asked what he’d do if Trump attempted to make the states reopen regardless of the governors’ efforts to tamp down on the outbreak.

“If he thinks he’s going to force this state, or any state for that matter, to do something that is reckless or irresponsible, that could endanger human life, literally,” the New York governor said.