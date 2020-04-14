Cuomo Rejects Trump’s Claim To Have Total Authority To Reopen States: ‘We Don’t Have A King’

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media and members of the National Guard at the Javits Convention Center which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases on March 27, 2020 in New York City. across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
New York Gov Andrew Cuomo (D) gives a daily coronavirus press conference on March 27, 2020 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
April 14, 2020 9:16 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo got blunt on Tuesday morning when asked about President Donald Trump’s claim that he has the “total authority” to force states to end their stay at home orders and allow businesses to reopen even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know what the President is talking about, frankly,” Cuomo said during an interview on the “Today Show,” pointing to the basic elements of the Constitution.

“We don’t have a king,” he continued. “We have a president.”

“If he pushed it to that absurd point, then we would have a problem,” Cuomo replied when “Today Show” host Hoda Kotb asked what he’d do if Trump attempted to make the states reopen regardless of the governors’ efforts to tamp down on the outbreak.

“If he thinks he’s going to force this state, or any state for that matter, to do something that is reckless or irresponsible, that could endanger human life, literally,” the New York governor said.

Cristina Cabrera
