Conway: Bloomberg’s Alleged Sexist Remarks ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s

By
|
February 16, 2020 3:31 p.m.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued that President Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape shouldn’t be compared to Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s alleged sexist remarks towards his female employees.

During a Sunday morning interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Conway was asked if in the event Trump and Bloomberg face off in the general presidential election, could he make an issue of Bloomberg’s sexist remark allegations given how he has his “own long history of sexist comments.”

“It should be an issue here and now today,” Conway said. “You don’t have to wait for an election to be offended by the fact that Michael Bloomberg.”

Wallace then asked if it’s “fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments too.”

Conway quickly replied “oh, please” before touting how she’s been working for Trump for four years and “he’s the best boss I’ve ever had.”

Wallace went on to point out that “there are plenty women who would say the same thing about Michael Bloomberg,” before asking Conway if the allegations against the former New York City mayor are “any worse than the Access Hollywood tapes” that features Trump saying “grab ’em by the pussy.”

“It’s far worse — oh my goodness it’s far worse,” Conway said. “By the way, that was fully litigated. That happened in October 7 — he won a month later.”

After Wallace said “that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue,” Conway sarcastically replied  “if you’re going to do that, you know what, I’ll take that on anytime.”

“I’ll take a leave of absence from the White House and talk all day long about that stuff,” Conway said. “The way Michael Bloomberg treated female employees who were under his wing, who were relying on him for their livelihood, for their health benefits, for their 401ks, to have created that kind of culture, that unsafe workplace, to feel like you’re being harassed because of your gender, that is problematic.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
