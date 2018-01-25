Latest
Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa.
Scandal-Tarred GOP Rep. Meehan Will Retire, Opening Up Swing Seat
NYT: Trump Tried To Fire Mueller, Until McGahn Threatened To Quit
Outside Lawyer For NRA Denies Contact By FBI On Russia Probe
DeVos Sued Over Scrapping Obama-Era Campus Sexual Assault Policy

By Maria Danilova | January 25, 2018 5:17 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several civil rights organizations are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her agency over its policy on investigating sexual assault on campuses.

Last year DeVos scrapped Obama-era guidance and replaced it with new instructions that allow universities to require higher standards of evidence when handling complaints.

DeVos said Obama-era directives had “weaponized” the Education Department and were unfairly skewed against those accused of assault.

A suit filed Thursday in federal court in California asks to declare that decision illegal. Alice Abrokwa, an attorney with the National Center for Youth Law, says, “The department has no business creating special one-sided rights that give safe harbor to the accused.”

The Education Department did not return a request for comment.

