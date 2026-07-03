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Chicago FBI Head Ousted; Official Account Claims He Wasn’t ‘On Board’ With Trump

Here’s a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
by
07.03.26 | 8:06 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 1: FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference announcing Tren de Aragua enforcement efforts at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anad... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 1: FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference announcing Tren de Aragua enforcement efforts at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Good morning! 

For the next few months (at least), I’m going to be posting a few stories every morning that TPM reporters are closely tracking. We’ll still be doing Morning Memo, our flagship daily newsletter, too. While Morning Memo captures all the stories you need to know, the yet-to-be-named thing you’re reading here will focus in on a couple of stories that TPM reporters are following — and, likely, reporting on — closely (as well as a few other odds and ends that captured my attention).

We hope to make this briefing an email at some point in August. For now we’re doing a kind of soft launch.

Let me know what you think of these little dispatches. I’m very curious if they’re useful for TPM members — or for anyone else. (But hey, if you’re not a member, please become a member! We need those memberships to keep doing what we do.)

Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Ousted

The head of the FBI’s field office is leaving his job under eyebrow-raising circumstances. 

“[O]ur recent past has challenged us in more ways than most of us could have ever imagined,” Special Agent-In-Charge Douglas DePodesta wrote in a farewell note to staff, obtained by various news outlets. “I’ve never backed down from a fight, as long as it meant our personnel could continue serving the FBI’s mission.

“Unfortunately,” DePodesta continued, “that has proven unpopular over time and my departure is a consequence of that.”

While it’s unclear exactly what DePodesta was referring to, an official FBI account had this to say:

  • DePodesta’s departure comes less than a year after a spectacular immigration crackdown, Operation Midway Blitz, in Chicago, which saw anti-ICE protesters being indicted in cases that quickly collapsed. One — the Broadview Six case — involved prosecutorial misconduct so egregious that the U.S. attorney for Illinois, Andrew Boutros, now claims to be reviewing more than 1,000 other cases. TPM is following that closely.
  • Boutros suggested Thursday he was surprised by DePodesta’s departure, and claimed they worked together to keep Operation Midway Blitz from being even worse. “We did a lot to de-escalate the situation and there’s a reason why Operation Midway Blitz, which I don’t want to really make this about, but the reason why in Chicago it didn’t turn into what happened, frankly, in a place like Minnesota and it was because of all the close work behind the scenes,” he told local outlets.
  • This also comes as the FBI, at Patel’s direction, is surging personnel to dig up anything in the wake of the raid on the Fulton County Election Hub that may substantiate Donald Trump’s baseless claims about his 2020 defeat.

The Alito Thing

So, will Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito be resigning at some point this summer? Speculation, of course, abounds. There are the things we’ve known for awhile now: he has a book release planned this fall; his wife has spoken about her hope that he will retire soon so the couple can fly even more provocative flags

At the same time, “sources close” to Alito have repeatedly insisted to friendly reporters: he is not retiring. 

Unfortunately for all involved, the Nina Totenberg fiasco on Tuesday turbocharged the rumor mill. As NPR tells it, Totenberg had left the Supreme Court building, then heard from a bystander that an announcement was being made that had to do with retirement(s). She immediately assumed said announcement must be about Alito and called her editor, who published a story they had ready to go in the event Alito retires. 

That the story was already waiting in draft form is not unusual. News outlets prewrite tons of things; we, too, have various retirement stories and obituaries filed away for the moment they are needed. 

The real question is: why did Totenberg assume it was Alito based on information she got second hand. Why not Thomas? Or any of the other justices? Or someone else who works at the Court? Not a terribly safe thing to just assume! Despite her explanation, her decision to jump to a conclusion seems so risky, it’s hard not to conclude that she, a notoriously well-sourced reporter, had advanced knowledge of what already seemed at least somewhat likely: Alito plans to soon grant his wife’s wish. That’s exactly where speculation has gone. He’d, of course, also be doing the ultimate favor for Trump, who, should any justice retire, will get to nominate a (presumably much younger) successor to be confirmed just as the possibility of a Democratic-controlled Senate closes in. 

We’ll of course be keeping an eye on all of this, for better or worse, through the holiday weekend. 

Tabs

Trump owns expectant parents by announcing that the Social Security Administration will for the rest of this year be issuing cards to newborns with the logo of his grifty Freedom 250 organization on them. 

Republicans fear that if the party loses the House or Senate in November, Trump will have yet another reason to badger them about the SAVE Act, NBC News reports. 

Silver Lining

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will give a speech on July 4th. Ahead of it, the Times interviewed him about his thoughts on the 4th and America’s 250th anniversary, and he had this to say: “Patriotism is not pretending our country has no flaws. It is loving our country enough to fight for the fulfillment of its ideals. The freedoms we enjoy were not handed down; they were won. And we have many more to win.”

I’m a fan of any effort to reclaim patriotism from the reactionaries. The story of our country is one of an experiment that’s never been completed. It was born imperfect and remains imperfect. Still, we now have 250 years of attempts to improve it, which feels worthy of acknowledgement and reflection.

I wrote a year ago about my time working for political aide-turned-muckraking journalist Bill Moyers, who had recently passed away. He did a lot to shape my idea of our project here in America. So as we go into this holiday weekend, I’ll end with some words from him. 

“The eight-hour day, the minimum wage, the conservation of natural resources and the protection of our air, water, and land, women’s rights and civil rights, free trade unions, Social Security and a civil service based on merit — all these were launched as citizen’s movements and won the endorsement of the political class only after long struggles and in the face of bitter opposition and sneering attacks.”

“Civilization happens because we don’t leave things to other people. What’s right and good doesn’t come naturally. You have to stand up and fight for it — as if the cause depends on you, because it does.”

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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Notable Replies

  2. With the FBI completely corrupted and compromised, who will have the standing and resources to pursue Trump and the MAGAs when they attempt to steal the elections in '26 and '28?

    State governments? Town governments? It’s not enough. WTF is happening here?

  3. Avatar for dont dont says:

    Thanks for the Bill Moyers. It highlights progressive politics and what the right has been fighting since before FDR.

  4. Moyers was right but there is also the reactionary opposition and they don’t tend to give up either.

    … you’ll see that the relationship of libertarians, Christian fundamentalists, Birchers, and other radicals was less contentious than synthetic. … because they all came out of the same Big Bang of hatred for the New Deal and its legacy: Big Government and the coalition that sustains it – blacks, gays, unionized workers, women, et alia. Each conservative tribe has its own relationship to that legacy … But …many of them have learned that it would be more effective …to strike at the state that enables that coalition than at the minorities themselves.

    roy edroso
    Hatred is a potent spur and their gloves are pretty much off at this point.

  5. Eh, if anything this makes it easier. Trump & Co. have created several military divisions worth of competent, professional public servants who’ve been sacked, insulted, and aggrieved. What we’ll need is a Democratic Congress with the resolve to pass a budget large enough to hire them all back and ready to slap down a SCOTUS which will inevitably try to run interference.

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