Latest
13 hours ago
Trump Campaign, RNC Switch To Virtual Fundraising Events Due To Coronavirus
14 hours ago
How COVID-19 Has Policy Makers, Experts And Reporters Scrambling
WASHINGTON - JUNE 7: on Capitol Hill June 7, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted against cloture for a second time today on S1348, the current immigration reform bill. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)
14 hours ago
Burr Dumped Up To $1.6 Million Of Stock After Reassuring Public About Coronavirus Preparedness

California Gov. Orders All Residents To Stay Home Immediately Except For ‘Essential Needs’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By
|
March 20, 2020 8:07 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a “stay at home” order late Thursday night in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective immediately throughout the entire state.

Under the order, Californians are required to stay home unless they seek “essential services” at gas stations, pharmacies, banks, laundromats. For food, they may leave their homes to go to grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, and get take-out at restaurants.

All bars, entertainment venues, dine-in restaurants, gyms, public events, and convention centers will be closed.

The order will remain in place until further notice. Those who violate it will face misdemeanor charges.

“Our goal is simple, we want to bend the curve, and disrupt the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Sonia Y. Angell, who serves as California’s State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health.

The order came several days after six counties in the Bay Area instated a “shelter in place” order that put similar restrictions on the nearly 7 million residents in those counties.

“The California Department of Public Health looks to establish consistency across the state in order to ensure that we mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” said Angell.

The full order can be read here.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: