Latest
26 mins ago
Trump Camp Says Supporters Are ‘Strongly Encouraged’ To Wear Masks At Upcoming Rally
HOUSTON, TEXAS - November 1, 2017: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston City Hall. (Photo by Ilana Panich-Linsman for The Washington Post)
15 hours ago
Texas Mayors Hit Back At Trump’s Claim That 99% Of COVID-19 Cases Are ‘Harmless’
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor, Susan Rice poses for a portrait at her home on Wednesday September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. She has a new book coming out entitled, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For" (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
16 hours ago
Susan Rice Rips Trump For Claiming He Was Never Briefed On Russia Bounty Plot

Bubonic Plague Case Emerges In China’s Inner Mongolia Region, Authorities Report

HOHHOT, May 12, 2020 -- Luo Mingchuan L works with his colleague at an operating room of the maternity and child healthcare hospital in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2020. Luo Mingchuan, 28, is a nurse working at the maternity and child healthcare hospital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Luo volunteered to go to central China's Hubei Province to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. At the Jianghan temporary hospital in Hubei, Luo has witnessed that patients' condition were improved both physically and mentally. Patients and medical workers have forged a strong relationship by fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic together. "It's great to see my patients get recovered and discharged from the hospital, and it's a touching moment when we waved goodbye," Luo said, "Working in Wuhan is an unforgettable experience, which has made me become more mature." (Photo by Wei Jingyu/Xinhua via Getty)
Luo Mingchuan works with his colleague at an operating room of the maternity and child healthcare hospital in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on May 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Wei Jingyu via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
July 6, 2020 8:05 a.m.

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday, ordered residents not to hunt wild animals such as marmots and to send for treatment anyone with fever or showing other possible signs of infection.

Plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people infected if not treated, primarily with several types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague can develop from bubonic plague and results in a severe lung infection causing shortness of breath, headache and coughing.

China has largely eradicated plague, but occasional cases are still reported, especially among hunters coming into contact with fleas carrying the bacterium. The last major known outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

Along with the coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, China has dealt with African swine fever, which has devastated pig herds.

China has gone weeks without reporting a new death from the coronavirus, and on Monday reported just one new case of local infection in the capital, Beijing.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30