House GOPers Paint SCOTUS Ruling On Trump Tax Returns As 'Political'
Biden Taunts Trump After SCOTUS Ruling On POTUS's Tax Returns

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden smiles while standing with supporters at a campaign event on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2020 1:02 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden swiped at President Donald Trump on Thursday in wake of the Supreme Court’s blockbuster decision that upheld Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena for Trump’s tax returns.

“As I was saying,” Biden tweeted in a repost of an old video in which the former VP tells Trump to “release your tax returns or shut up.”

“Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption? I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns,” Biden says in the video.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court sided with Vance in a 7-2 ruling that shot down the Trump legal team’s claims of presidential immunity from criminal investigations.

Trump subsequently threw a fit, tweeting that the decision was “not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
