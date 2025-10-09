TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
Latest
6 hours ago
Greg Bovino Emerges as Trump’s Man For Conjuring Up a Blue-City Insurrection
1 day ago
A Shortlist of Federal Data the Trump Administration Has Tampered With or Destroyed
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - OCTOBER 21: A kindergarten room sits empty at Rogers International School as students from that class quarantine at home, according to parents, on October 21, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Public Schools announced the previous week that a member of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19, although few details were given to the school at large. The school district is continuing the fall semester with a hybrid model, with in-class learning every other day and distance learning at home. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
1 day ago
Top Trump Education Officials Are Dismantling Public Schools: ‘We’re Going to Have a Lot of Empty School Buildings’

9th Circuit Trump Judges Enthusiastically Support His Ability To Deploy Military Anywhere At Any Time

By
|
October 9, 2025 2:05 p.m.
19
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

9th Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson argued so vehemently Thursday that President Trump has the power to deploy the National Guard into unwilling states on very little pretext that one suspects the arguments were doubling as his Supreme Court audition. 

“The President gets to direct his resources as he deems fit and it just seems a little counterintuitive to me that the city of Portland can come in and say ‘no, you need to do it differently,’” Nelson said to Oregon’s Senior Assistant Attorney General Stacy Chaffin. “Now, I understand there’s a statute here and we’re going to have to review that, but this goes to the level of deference that I think the president is entitled to in these circumstances. And it’s not all driven by what we see on the streets, it’s also driven by, to some degree, what’s going on behind the scenes, and you don’t have full view into that.”

By Oregon’s lights, per its briefs, what was “going on behind the scenes” was Trump watching Fox News air B-roll from 2020 protests in Portland, and concluding that the “war ravaged” city needed an infusion of National Guard troops.

Nelson, with fellow Trump appointee Judge Bridget Bade (who already appeared on a list of potential Trump Supreme Court picks), were vociferous in their support of Trump deploying troops to Portland, no matter that the incidents the Justice Department pointed to as pretext occurred months before the mobilization. 

“If you don’t hit it within a narrow window you lose your right — that just seems unnaturally constrained,” complained Nelson in response to Chaffin’s arguments that the most intense protests in Portland happened back in June and July, months before the late September mobilization. He added that Trump’s sending in of other federal officers “hasn’t abated it,” that there’s “still violence going on,” despite the district court’s finding that there is no current significant unrest. 

District Court Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee who blocked the Oregon National Guard and then National Guard from any state from deploying to Portland, was the subject of unrelenting criticism during Thursday’s arguments. 

The DOJ’s Eric McArthur, using language attorneys generally avoid when still before a judge, said that she’d “refused” to take into account evidence of unrest from earlier in the summer, which she was “clearly wrong” to do, and that she “did minimize” episodes in September as well. 

Nelson piled on, saying that Immergut’s definition of “rebellion” — one of the criteria for sending in the Guard under Title 10, the law the administration has cited — is so narrow that President Lincoln wouldn’t have been able to bring in forces if he didn’t do it immediately after the Battle of Fort Sumter. 

This same panel, rounded out with a Clinton appointee, on Wednesday granted the DOJ’s request for an administrative stay freezing Immergut’s first temporary restraining order, which blocked the mobilization of the Oregon National Guard. At that point, her second temporary restraining order — which she’d handed down in an emergency hearing after the Trump administration deployed the California and Texas National Guard to circumvent her first order — was not before the panel. So in effect, all Guard were still blocked from entering Portland. 

That state of affairs will likely not last long. 

“These are violent people, and if at any point we let down our guard, there is a serious risk of ongoing violence,” DOJ’s McArthur concluded to the friendly panel.

TPM's 25th Anniversary Live Show - Get Tickets Now!
19
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
19
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Hopefully, after these Trump Judges reverse Judge Immergut, the 9th Cir will grant en banc review. But I suspect the SCOTUS is going to let Trump do whatever he wants anyway.

  2. I mean, seriously, why should the hundreds of thousands of people in Portland get any say in what goes on in their city when a rapist, felon, and ‘probable’ child molester, who happens to be president, would like to hide the fact that he’s a ‘probable’ child molester by using it to throw a fascist temper tantrum.

  3. I really have nothing left to say anymore beyond FUCK FASCISTS.

  4. We seem to be stumbling toward a civil war. At some point the government thugs are going to kill somebody and a mayor or governor is going to order the local or state police to separate the protesters from the thugs. That will get things rolling.

    The one thing I know for sure, nobody is going to stop protesting. It is the American DNA and there is nothing Trump can do about it.

  5. Avatar for choska choska says:

    According to these judges protesting is violence. Standing outside an ICE facility wearing a chicken costume is violence. And they are going to authorize Trump to deploy active duty military to force people in Portland to stop exercising their 1st amendment rights.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

13 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for rob_beatty_walters Avatar for danf Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for choska Avatar for jte Avatar for rickjones Avatar for greysea Avatar for coimmigrant Avatar for llwillis Avatar for hummus_neanderthalensis Avatar for VeganMilitia Avatar for Gto Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: