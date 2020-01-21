Latest
RALEIGH, NC - Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), speaks to and meets North Carolina voters at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday November 3, 2016. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
The 2016 Election Refuses To Die
Supreme Court Won't Decide Obamacare's Fate Before The Election
Michigan State Senator Lodges New Sexual Harrasment Accusation Against Lucido

Report: Ukrainian Official Funded $10 Million Parnas Loan Amid Trump Access

Lev Parnas leaves after his arraignment in the Southern District of New York court on October 23, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
January 21, 2020 10:32 a.m.
Ex-Giuliani friend Lev Parnas received significant financial help for a project he was working on from a Ukrainian official who attended the 2017 inauguration and met with President Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Former Ukraine tax chief Roman Nasirov reportedly helped fund a $10 million loan Parnas received for a real estate project that the South Florida businessman was attempting to undertake.

That project ultimately failed, and culminated in a lawsuit in which Parnas has demanded reimbursement from a developer for, among other things, the cost of Cadillac Escalades leased for the aborted project.

It’s unclear how much Nasirov contributed to the loan. He did not return multiple requests for comment from TPM.

But the tax official — who was indicted in 2018 on embezzlement charges in Ukraine — managed to gain access to both the Trump inauguration and to the President himself.

Parnas attorney Joseph Bondy tweeted a video of Nasirov briefly meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December 2016.

Weeks later, Nasirov was photographed at Trump’s inauguration, wearing large aviator sunglasses with a blue, fur-lined, Ukraine-branded coat.

After fighting off the embezzlement charges in Ukraine, Nasirov launched a presidential campaign in the country’s 2019 election. He finished last.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
