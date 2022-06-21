Latest
56 mins ago
Meet The Billionaire And Rising GOP Mega-Donor Who’s Gaming The Tax System
3 hours ago
Missouri GOP Leader Says He’s Contacted Police Over Bloodthirsty Greitens Ad
21 hours ago
Schiff: Tuesday Hearing Will Detail Meadows’ Role In Georgia Pressure Campaign
22 hours ago
Eric Greitens Tells Supporters To Hunt Political Opponents In New Ad
Morning Memo

Brave Pence Insists Trump’s A Cool Guy, Actually

INSIDE: Eastman ... Uvalde Cops ... A Pissed-Off Drag Queen
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 24: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center o... CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 24: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence give a thumbs up after speaking on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event is themed "Honoring the Great American Story." (Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 21, 2022 7:57 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Far Too Much Backbone

Ex-Vice President Mike Pence is proud to say that he and the guy who allegedly cheered on the bloodthirsty mob who wanted to have him hanged parted “very amicably” on Jan. 20 last year, and that he will “always be proud” to have served with the guy who allegedly cheered on the bloodthirsty mob who wanted to have him hanged.

  • Trump “never stopped fighting every day to deliver on the promises that we had made to the American people,” Pence gushed during a Fox News interview on Monday.
  • Sure, the Capitol insurrection was “a tragic day,” but “I am not going to allow the Democrats to use that tragic day to distract attention from their failed agenda,” Pence declared. No sir!
  • And that’s not all:

Missouri GOP Leader Says He Called Police Over Deranged Greitens Ad

Missouri state Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R) tweeted on Monday that he’d been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol in response to Senate candidate Eric Greitens’ campaign ad touting “hunting permits” for “RINOs” (“Republicans in Name Only”).

  • Rowden jabbed at the allegations of domestic abuse against the candidate, saying that someone with Greitens’ record “should probably steer clear of this rhetoric.”

Cops’ Failed Uvalde Response Further Exposed

The Texas Tribune obtained documents and, crucially, police bodycam transcripts and surveillance footage of law enforcement’s botched response to the Uvalde elementary mass shooting.

  • Some of the Tribune’s biggest findings include: Security footage showing that the cops didn’t try to open the doors to the classrooms where the shooter opened fire, there was a Halligan (a tool used by firefighters to bust through doors) available on-site that was never used and law enforcement had plenty of firepowers and defense equipment to deal with the shooter.
  • A key passage:

Bipartisan Senators To File Text For Meh Gun Reform

The senators working on a historic, though modest, gun reform bill are expected to file the text for the legislation today. The talks had hit a snag when Republicans tried to force the issue of abortion in the negotiations, according to Punchbowl.

Trump Ready To Chuck Eastman Under The Bus

In true Trump fashion, the ex-president is preparing to pin the blame for inciting an insurrection in his authoritarian bid to cling to power on John Eastman, according to Rolling Stone.

  • Trump’s been privately insisting that he “hardly” or “barely” knows Eastman, per the Rolling Stone.
  • Lawyers and associates have reportedly been warning Trump against talking to or even about Eastman.

Jan. 6 Panel Hearing, Round Four

The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its fourth hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET.

  • What it’s focusing on: Trump and Co.’s efforts to pressure state and local elections officials into stealing the 2020 election, including the fake elector scheme. Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will be leading the hearing, has said that the session will put extra scrutiny on ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ role.
  • Witnesses:
    • Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R)
    • Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling (R)
    • Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R)
    • Ex-Georgia elections worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss

Rogue GOP Commission Certifies Election Results

By a 2-1 vote, the all-Republican Otero County Commission in New Mexico finally certified the state’s 2022 primary election results on Friday after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

  • It wasn’t because the commissioners realized the MAGA election fraud conspiracy theories they’d bought into were B.S.: Before the vote, the commission chair lamented that “We honestly don’t have a choice.”
  • Cowboys for Trump leader and convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist Couy Griffin was the one “no” vote. He had to call in from D.C. to cast his vote because he was also being sentenced for trespassing on Capitol grounds.
    • Griffin was sentenced 14 days with time served, a $3,000 fine and a year of supervised release, during which he’ll be required to complete 60 hours of community service.

Drag Queen Drags Kari Lake

Richard Stevens, an Arizona drag queen who performs as Barbra Seville in Phoenix, put far-right gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who used to be a friend but has recently jumped into the GOP’s war on LGBTQ+ people, on blast in this interview with the Arizona Republic.

  • Lake’s gone to many of Stevens’ shows, and Stevens has performed in front of her daughter in drag when she was nine or 10, according to the drag queen (who also has pics to back up his story).
  • Lake is now threatening to sue Stevens, who said that all the GOP candidate’s going to end up getting is “66 pairs of high heels, 112 wigs, a rescue dog and my mom’s ashes.”

Mo’s Mo-Ment Of Truth

Disillusioned ex-Trump acolyte Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is facing off against Trump-backed rival Katie Britt in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary runoff today.

  • We’ve got a pretty thin primary schedule today overall: Virginia and D.C., plus the runoffs in Alabama and Georgia.

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest Morning-memo
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: