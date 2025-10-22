How Does Mike Davis Know Who a New Federal Grand Jury Will Target?

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

The Retribution: Mar-a-Lago Edition?

This gets a little convoluted, but it’s potentially quite important so stick with me for a moment here.

Bloomberg News has sleuthed out a federal grand jury in Florida that could be another thread of President Trump’s wide-ranging investigate the investigators retribution scheme.

The news that a grand jury is set to probe a bogus Democratic-led “grand conspiracy” against Trump was divulged by Trump ally Mike Davis — the rabble-rousing conservative legal activist who briefly clerked for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch — during an appearance last week on the Charlie Kirk Show:

Asked by the host about next steps for an investigation into a “grand conspiracy” against Trump, Davis replied that US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones — whom he described as “my buddy” — had received court approval for a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, that “should be fully up and running by January.” Davis said that the court order he was referring to was a “public document.”

Those comments didn’t get much attention until Davis posted them on X yesterday. That appears to have prompted Bloomberg to go search for the public document Davis referenced.

Bloomberg hit pay dirt with a court order by U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, the chief judge of Southern District of Florida, that was filed on Sept. 26. On a motion from the Justice Department, she ordered that two grand juries be empaneled beginning on Jan. 12, 2026, one in Ft. Lauderdale and the other in Ft. Pierce. As Davis put it in his X post: “We need a special grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida. That’s ground zero for the Mar-a-Lago raid.”

Davis declined to comment to Bloomberg, but in his Oct. 17 appearance on the Charlie Kirk Show, Davis warned “lawfare Democrats” that it was time to “lawyer up”:

After discussing the grand jury order, Davis spoke about the need for an investigation into whether a range of former public officials from the Biden and Obama administrations had conspired to violate Trump’s rights. “I would say to these lawfare Democrats who waged this unprecedented, Republic-ending Russian collusion hoax conspiracy against President Trump, his top aides and his supporters over the last eight years, I would say to those lawfare Democrats to lawyer up,” Davis said.

While the court order Bloomberg found syncs up with what Davis claimed publicly, a lot remains murky and … odd, to say the least.

It’s not clear from the court order or any other publicly available information what the Ft. Pierce grand jury will be investigating. If it is slated to investigate some MAGA fever dream of a “grand conspiracy” against President Trump, it’s not evident what the precise flavor of this particular conspiracizing is, although the fact that it’s in the same division as the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case might provide a clue. It’s also not immediately apparent why the Justice Department would need such a long lead time before the grand jury begins its work in January.

But most of all, it’s highly unusual for someone like Mike Davis to have information about what a yet-to-be empaneled federal grand jury is up to, including who it will target, even if he is good buddies with the U.S. attorney. Or at least it would have been extraordinarily unusual before the Justice Department began being run out of the Trump II White House.

Bloomberg puts the nascent Florida grand jury in the broader context of its own prior reporting on another federal grand jury investigation of the investigators that Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly ordered over the summer after getting a criminal referral from DNI Tulsi Gabbard with claims of “a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government” against Trump.

“President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” DNI said in a July press release. That prompted a rare public rebuke at the time from an Obama spokesperson.

Davis’ use of “lawfare” might be telling. If the earlier grand jury was being used to target the intel side of the purported Deep State conspiracy against Trump, it’s plausible that the Ft. Pierce grand jury could be the companion vehicle for retribution against prosecutors and investigators. But we – or at least those of us not named Mike Davis – don’t really know.

Last week, the day before Davis’ remarks, Trump himself stood in the Oval Office next to Bondi, deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel and called for them to investigate former Special Counsel Jack Smith, former deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.

“It’s time to drag every name into the light. Every last one will face justice,” Davis said on X.

The Retribution: IWWG Edition

A group of former intelligence, law enforcement and State Department officials warned that the Trump administration’s newly revealed Interagency Weaponization Working Group threatens to become “an American KGB,” Jeff Stein reports.

The Corruption: $230M Edition

President Trump has been pressing claims against the U.S. government since before he was re-elected, seeking compensation for the investigations and prosecutions he faced from the Justice Department. Now those claims — totaling some $230 million — could be paid to him by his own Justice Department, where he installed his personal lawyers as top officials.

Even Trump — not known to be sensitive to appearances — recognized the conflict of interest: “I’m the one that makes the decision and that decision would have to go across my desk and it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”

The Destruction: Literally

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21, 2025: Part of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews during construction to build a new ballroom in Washington, DC on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

With new photographs emerging, it became abundantly clear yesterday that President Trump has ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing of the White House to make room for construction of his ill-fitting, gaudy ballroom.

“They’re wrecking it,” said Martha Joynt Kumar, a political scientist and professor emeritus at Towson University told the WaPo. “And these are changes that can’t be undone. They’re destroying that history forever.”

The Latest on Venezuela

New Yorker: The Real Target of Trump’s War on Drug Boats

WaPo: Trump beats the drums of war for direct action in Venezuela

NYT: Prosecutors in Ecuador decided not to charge a man who survived a U.S. strike in the Caribbean and have already released him.

Ingrassia Is Out

After some initial confusion over whether U.S. Special Counsel-nominee Paul Ingrassia was cancelling his appearance at his confirmation hearing tomorrow or outright withdrawing his nomination, the White House confirmed it was yanking him entirely in the wake of his I-have-a-bit-of-a-Nazi-streak text.

