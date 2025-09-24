Get Your Tickets Now for TPM’s 25th Anniversary Celebration!

Latest
By
|
September 24, 2025 12:13 p.m.
Tickets for TPM’s 25th Anniversary Celebration — a two-day event featuring a live show Thursday, Nov. 6th and a big party Friday Nov. 7th — are on sale now and going fast. Get yours now! Included in the price of admission is a live show, admission to our 25th anniversary party, food on both nights, and open bars on both nights. If you’re a fan of TPM, you won’t want to miss it. 

The Show 

Thursday Nov. 6th, 6:30pm to 12pm 

Metrograph
7 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002

The first night has three main components. First, current TPM staffers David Kurtz, John Light and Nicole Lafond will be joined by TPM Alums Paul Kiel (ProPublica), Evan McMorris-Santoro (NOTUS) and Katie Thompson (New York Magazine) to discuss the various eras of TPM and how they intersected with both the political climate of the time and the digital media landscape.

The second session of the evening will be a live recording of the Josh Marshall Podcast featuring Kate Riga. They’ll discuss the state of things — as usual — but weave in some historical context about the last 25 years of TPM.

We’ll close out with a cocktail reception. There will be passed apps and an open bar. 

The Party

Friday Nov. 7th, 8pm to 12pm

Bogart House

230 Bogart St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Night two is a big ol’ party. Join current TPM staff, a bunch of alums and other media luminaries for a night of music, drinking and eating. We’ll have a live DJ, plenty of food, and, again, an open bar. 

Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
