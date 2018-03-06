Latest
January 9, 2013- Walmart Meets With Biden On Guns. Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it would send a representative to Washington to meet with Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday to share the company's position on the responsible sale of firearms.
46 mins ago
20-Year-Old Files Suits Against Dick’s, Walmart For Refusing To Sell Him A Gun
on March 2, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
56 mins ago
West Virginia Leaders Reach Deal To Raise Teachers’ Pay And End Strike
on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
1 hour ago
Report: Sutherland Springs Shooting Conspiracy Theorists Arrested At Church
livewire

Zinke Withdraws Area Of Montana From Oil And Gas Auction At Last Minute

By | March 6, 2018 8:29 am
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke listens during a Cabinet meeting at The White House in Washington, DC, December 20, 2017. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
Pool/Getty Images North America

A week before the Interior Department is set to auction off parcels of land in Montana for oil and gas leases, Secretary Ryan Zinke pulled a cluster of parcels from the auction on Monday evening.

Zinke, who used to represent Montana in Congress, first made the announcement on Twitter.

Zinke followed up in a statement to the Washington Post, saying that the department needed to study the area more before approving it for auction. Local environmental groups had protested the auction and warned that it could hurt the areas near the Yellowstone river, according to the Washington Post.

“Multiple use is about balance,” Zinke said in the statement. “I’ve always said there are places where it is appropriate to develop and where it’s not.”

Zinke also recently postponed the sale of land in the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico, the Post noted.

The secretary made headlines earlier in the year when he exempted Florida from an offshore drilling plan after meeting with Republican Gov. Rick Scott. The move was seen as a political maneuver by the Trump administration since Scott is looking at a Senate bid.

 

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #3: It Looks Bad Because It Is Bad
More Livewire
View All
Comments