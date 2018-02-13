Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Pruitt Says He Takes First Class And Military Flights Due To ‘Level Of Threat’
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
GOPer Challenging Menendez: Senator ‘Went Into Politics To Serve Himself’
LOUISVILLE, KY-FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), speaks at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center February 12, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Schumer, who was introduced at the event by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), was there as part of the Center's Distinguished Speaker Series. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Stuck At The Starting Line: Senate Can’t Agree On Where To Begin DACA Debate
livewire

Dem Quizzes Intel Chiefs On Release Of Nunes Memo, Treasury’s Oligarchs List

By | February 13, 2018 11:33 am
on January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Most of the top U.S. officials appearing in front of the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday to discuss worldwide threats said that they did not take a position on or communicate with the White House about the release of two documents that have come under scrutiny from Democrats.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) asked the officials about the anti-FBI memo written by House Intelligence Republicans released this month. Wyden also asked about a Treasury Department list of Russian oligarchs, which it was required by law to release. The list was cribbed from a Forbes list of wealthiest Russian businessmen.

My question, and any of you can respond, did any of you take a position on either of these two arbitrary classification decisions, and did any of you have any communications with the White House about either of those classification matters?” Wyden asked.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo all said no. CIA Director Mike Pompeo said the agency was not asked to review the declassification of either document.

National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers said he raised concerns with the DNI, but it was unclear which memo he was discussing.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, meanwhile, acknowledged that the FBI “did have interaction” with the White House on the House Intel memo. He reiterated what the FBI had said publicly before: that the bureau had “grave concerns” about its release.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) followed up on the House Intel memo and asked Wray whether the information in it was cherry picked.

I would just  repeat what we said at the time, which is that we had then and continue to have now grave concerns about the accuracy of the memorandum because of omissions,” Wray said. “We provided thousands of documents that were very sensitive and lots and lots of briefings, and it’s very hard for anybody to distill all that down to three and a half pages.” 

More Livewire
View All
Comments