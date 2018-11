Comedian Michelle Wolf pulled no punches after President Donald Trump critiqued her performance at last year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest https://t.co/bZ91Cg0QCr — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 21, 2018

In one tweet, Wolf invoked Trump’s refusal to meaningfully punish the Saudi Arabians for murdering Jamal Khashoggi and mocked his wife’s anti-cyber bulling campaign.