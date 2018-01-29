White House On McCabe Stepping Down: Trump ‘Wasn’t Part Of The Decision’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was not involved in FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s decision to leave the agency.

“We have seen the numerous reports as you all have seen,” she said during the daily White House briefing. “Any specifics, I can tell you, none of this decision was made by that of the White House. I would refer you to the FBI who I believe will make a statement later today.”

NBC News first reported Monday that McCabe is going on leave from his post at the FBI immediately and is planning to officially retire in mid-March. The news follows reports last week that President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions pressured FBI Director Chris Wray to fire McCabe. Wray threatened to resign if McCabe was fired, prompting Sessions to back off, Axios and The Washington Post reported.

Trump has been publicly pressuring McCabe for months and has claimed that McCabe has an anti-Trump bias. The White House on Monday said Trump “stands by his previous comments” about McCabe, but he “wasn’t part of this decision-making process,” Sanders said.