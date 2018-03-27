Latest
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
White House: Don’t Worry, Trump Will Get Back To Tweeting Soon

By | March 27, 2018 2:59 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Like most observers, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expects President Donald Trump’s twitter silence to be short lived.

After being asked for a reason for Trump’s rare half-day silence at Tuesday’s White House briefing, Sanders said that he has been “incredibly engaged,” sending messages through his staff. “He has also put out a number of tweets over the last week and I think you can expect him to continue to do that,” she said.

Sure enough, as Sanders was speaking, Trump’s account tweeted about an opioid memorial, ending the drought.

