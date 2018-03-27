White House: Don’t Worry, Trump Will Get Back To Tweeting Soon

Like most observers, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expects President Donald Trump’s twitter silence to be short lived.

After being asked for a reason for Trump’s rare half-day silence at Tuesday’s White House briefing, Sanders said that he has been “incredibly engaged,” sending messages through his staff. “He has also put out a number of tweets over the last week and I think you can expect him to continue to do that,” she said.

Sure enough, as Sanders was speaking, Trump’s account tweeted about an opioid memorial, ending the drought.