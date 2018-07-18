Latest
4 mins ago
Judge Orders Russian Mariia Butina Detained Until Criminal Trial
27 mins ago
White House: Being Redheaded Does Not Make Someone A Russian Spy
38 mins ago
White House: Trump Was Just Saying ‘No’ To More Questions, Not Russia Threat!
livewire

White House ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Recording Of Trump-Putin Meeting

By | July 18, 2018 3:27 pm
on July 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that she was “not aware” of any recording made of President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Was there a recording made of their one-on-one meeting? Does that exist?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Sanders at a press briefing Wednesday.

“I’m not aware of one,” Sanders replied.

Democrats were critical of Trump’s decision to meet privately with Putin without any other foreign policy officials in the room. Now, some lawmakers are calling for the American interpreter present during the meeting to testify before Congress.

Ep. #30: ‘It’s Definitely Alarming’ — Why Russian Hackers Accessing Dem Data Is A Big Deal
More Livewire
View All
Comments