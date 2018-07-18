White House ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Recording Of Trump-Putin Meeting

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that she was “not aware” of any recording made of President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Was there a recording made of their one-on-one meeting? Does that exist?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Sanders at a press briefing Wednesday.

“I’m not aware of one,” Sanders replied.

Democrats were critical of Trump’s decision to meet privately with Putin without any other foreign policy officials in the room. Now, some lawmakers are calling for the American interpreter present during the meeting to testify before Congress.