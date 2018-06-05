White House: ‘Vast Majority’ Of Eagles Have ‘Abandoned Their Fans’

The White House has accused the Philadelphia Eagles of “abandoning their fans” in a statement about the cancellation of the team’s visit with President Donald Trump due to the small number of players who planned to attend.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

The statement describes how, when the White House learned that only some of the players would attend, they tried to reconfigure the event but decided to call it off altogether when they learned how small that number was. Reportedly, fewer than 10 team members planned to attend.

The event will be replaced by a “celebration of the American flag” for Eagles fans with musical performances by the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus.