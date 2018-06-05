Latest
White House: ‘Vast Majority’ Of Eagles Have ‘Abandoned Their Fans’

By | June 5, 2018 12:35 pm
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with commentator Dan Patrick after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Nick Foles; Dan Patrick
Focus On Sport/Getty Images North America

The White House has accused the Philadelphia Eagles of “abandoning their fans” in a statement about the cancellation of the team’s visit with President Donald Trump due to the small number of players who planned to attend.

“Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

The statement describes how, when the White House learned that only some of the players would attend, they tried to reconfigure the event but decided to call it off altogether when they learned how small that number was. Reportedly, fewer than 10 team members planned to attend.

The event will be replaced by a “celebration of the American flag” for Eagles fans with musical performances by the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. 

