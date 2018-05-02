Latest
White House In Talks With Waffle House Shooting Hero Despite Trump’s Silence

By | May 2, 2018 9:19 am
The White House is reportedly in talks with the hero from the Waffle House shooting about a visit with President Donald Trump, despite the President’s continued silence about the attack, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

James Shaw Jr. wrestled a gun away from the shooter during an attack that left four people dead in late April.

Trump has yet to address the shooting at all, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at Tuesday’s press briefing that there has been “an outreach effort” to bring Shaw to the White House.

