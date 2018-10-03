Report: White House Did Not Authorize FBI To Interview Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh

The FBI has not interviewed Christine Blasey Ford or Judge Brett Kavanaugh as part of its new background investigation into the Supreme Court nominee because the White House did not give the bureau clear authority to do so, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources.

Blasey Ford’s lawyer revealed in a letter that the FBI has yet to interview Blasey Ford about her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, which has further enraged Democrats who worry the FBI has been limiting the reopened probe into Kavanaugh.

Asked about the Bloomberg report on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the White House has not placed any restrictions on the FBI.

“As we’ve said several times, the President’s indicated that that whoever the FBI deems necessary to interview, he’s fine with that. But he’s also asked that the senate be the ones that determine the scope of what they need in order to make a decision on whether they vote Kavanaugh up or down,” Sanders said. “I can also tell you that both Kavanaugh — judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford were questioned in the most public way possible by the members of the Senate who are ultimately the ones who have to make the determination on whether or not they vote for judge Kavanaugh.”