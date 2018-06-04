WH: ‘Thankfully’ No Need For A Pardon Because Trump ‘Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong’

The White House on Monday backed up President Donald Trump’s claims that he could pardon himself if he wanted to, but said that it won’t be necessary because Trump “hasn’t done anything wrong.”

“Thankfully the President hasn’t done anything wrong and wouldn’t have any need for a pardon,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday. When asked again about the President’s cryptic Monday morning tweets, Sanders repeated the same line.

When asked why Trump believes special counsel Robert Mueller’s work is unconstitutional, Sanders said Trump just knows the special counsel “isn’t needed.”

“Scholars have raised a number of questions about the legality of the special counsel process,” she said. “The President has made his views about the special counsel very clear, and the President knows that the special counsel isn’t needed because once again he hasn’t done anything wrong. There was no obstruction, no collusion, and no wrongdoing. However, we continue to cooperate.”