Latest
19 mins ago
Despite Trump Conspiracy, GW Researchers Stand By Hurricane Maria Death Toll Study
on March 29, 2018 in Brentwood, New York.
31 mins ago
Not Just FEMA: Trump Admin Gave ICE $169 Million From Multiple DHS Agencies
RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel waves to the crowd during a Make America Great Again rally at Total Sports Park in Washington Township, Mich., on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
1 hour ago
Republican National Committee Didn’t Fully Honor 9/11 Campaign Moratorium
livewire

WH Responds To Mysterious Letter On Kavanaugh: ’11th Hour Attempt To Delay’

By
September 13, 2018 2:11 pm

The White House responded on Thursday to the news that Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) had turned over a mysterious letter about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI.

“Throughout his confirmation process, Judge Kavanaugh has had 65 meetings with senators—including with Senator Feinstein—sat through over 30 hours of testimony, addressed over 2,000 questions in a public setting and additional questions in a confidential session. Not until the eve of his confirmation has Sen. Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him.

Throughout 25 years of public service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has thoroughly and repeatedly vetted Judge Kavanaugh, dating back to 1993, for some of the most highly sensitive roles. He has served in the Office of Independent Counsel, the White House, and on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, all before his nomination earlier this year to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.

Senator Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation.”

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: