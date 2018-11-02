Latest
livewire

WH Official Echoes Trump Immigration Rhetoric: There’s A ‘Daily Caravan’ Too!

By
November 2, 2018 9:26 am

White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp doubled down on President Trump’s immigration fear-mongering on Friday, warning “Fox and Friends” that there is not only a caravan of Honduran migrants 900 miles away to worry about, there’s also a “daily caravan” of 1,000 to 2,000 “illegal aliens crossing our border daily.”

