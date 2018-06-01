Latest
livewire

WH Sees No Issue With Trump’s Jobs Tweet: ‘He Didn’t Put The Numbers Out’

By | June 1, 2018 12:28 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sanders held a daily briefing to answer questions from members of the White House Press Corps. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow’s defense of President Donald Trump’s preemptive tweet hinting at a positive jobs report on Friday, calling his comment proper because he “didn’t put the numbers out there.”

Sanders also confirmed to CNBC that Trump was the jobs report on Thursday evening, adding fodder to the argument of business journalists and former administration officials who have spoken out about Trump’s inappropriate tweet.

More than an hour before the monthly jobs report was set to release on Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he was “looking forward” to it, a comment many have claimed was Trump’s cryptic way of suggesting the report would be positive.

Experts have claimed that the tweet has already had an impact on the markets and Market Watch even reported that the tweet may have been a violation of federal rules barring officials from talking about data before it’s released. Former economic officials have argued that the rule is in place to prevent insider trading.

