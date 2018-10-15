Latest
livewire

Warren: I Will ‘Take A Hard Look’ At Running In 2020 After Midterms

By
October 15, 2018 9:09 am

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told The Washington Post over the weekend that she would “take a hard look” at running for president in 2020 after the midterm elections.

Warren’s comments to the Post were part of a broader story about her efforts to get Democrats elected in the midterms, acquiring some of the responsibilities typically taken on by the Democratic Party. Warren’s efforts have spanned across all 50 states, as her team works with more than 150 campaigns.

Read the Post’s full story here. 

