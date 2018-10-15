Warren: I Will ‘Take A Hard Look’ At Running In 2020 After Midterms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told The Washington Post over the weekend that she would “take a hard look” at running for president in 2020 after the midterm elections.

Warren’s comments to the Post were part of a broader story about her efforts to get Democrats elected in the midterms, acquiring some of the responsibilities typically taken on by the Democratic Party. Warren’s efforts have spanned across all 50 states, as her team works with more than 150 campaigns.

