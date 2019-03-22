Warner On Mueller Report: ‘Must Be Provided To Congress Immediately’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued a statement minutes after the Mueller report was dropped at the Department of Justice demanding that the report be provided to Congress immediately and quickly declassified for the public.

“Congress and the American people deserve to judge the facts for themselves. The Special Counsel’s report must be provided to Congress immediately, and the Attorney General should swiftly prepare a declassified version of the report for the public. Nothing short of that will suffice,” he said. “It is also critical that all documents related to the Special Counsel’s investigation be preserved and made available to the appropriate Congressional committees.”

“Any attempt by the Trump Administration to cover up the results of this investigation into Russia’s attack on our democracy would be unacceptable.”