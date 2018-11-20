WaPo CEO: Trump Standing With Saudis Despite Khashoggi Murder Is ‘A Betrayal’

Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, said Tuesday that President Donald Trump had betrayed “long-established American values of respect for human rights and the expectation of trust and honesty in our strategic relationships” by siding with Saudi Arabia’s leadership despite reports that the CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman ordered the killing of former Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “If there is reason to doubt the findings of the CIA,” Ryan wrote, “President Trump should immediately make that evidence public.”

Read Ryan’s full statement below: