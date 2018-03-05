Latest
on December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
19 mins ago
NYT: Carson Considered Leaving HUD Over Department Budget Negotiations
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after they met at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. More than 100 social leaders and defenders of Ddhh have been killed during this year of peace agreement. Today marks the first year of the peace agreement between the government and the FARC-EP group (Photo by Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
State Dept. Hasn’t Spent $120 Million Designated For Blocking Russia Meddling 
2 hours ago
Trump Tweets That Steel And Aluminum Tariffs May Hinge On NAFTA Deal
livewire

Vox: Capitol Hill Interns Required To Sign Sweeping Non-Disclosure Agreements

By | March 5, 2018 8:49 am
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 02: Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., talks to some of his interns on the Senate steps of the Capitol after the Senate passed a deal to raise the nation's debt limit and reduce the deficit. (Photo By Tom Williams/Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Many unpaid interns working on Capitol Hill are required to sign non-disclosure agreements on their first day in Congress, Vox reported Monday. 

The agreements are reportedly designed to keep interns from speaking up about anything that happens in a lawmaker’s office, even in cases of harassment or abuse. 

Vox obtained and examined the non-disclosure agreements from the officers of a Democratic House and Senate member and spoke with 20 interns who said they were required to sign a similar document. Lawyers told Vox that the language used in some of the agreements was broad in scope, lacked an exception for interns who wanted to speak up about harassment and came with no guarantee that interns would receive a copy of the signed agreement.

The agreements apply even after an intern leaves Capitol Hill and is reportedly designed to keep lawmakers and their office staffers safe, despite being touted as agreements to protect sensitive information, Vox reported.

Read the full Vox report here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments