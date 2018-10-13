Latest
livewire

WH Adds US Ambassador To France To List Of Possible Haley Replacements

By
October 13, 2018 11:44 am

The White House has added Jamie McCourt, the U.S. ambassador to France, to it’s list of candidates to replace Nikki Haley as the ambassador to the United Nations when she departs at the end of the year, Politico reported.

The move comes just as the top candidate, Dina Powell, declined to take the gig. The White House is keen to replace Haley with another woman to boost President Trump’s profile among female voters ahead of the midterms.

While Trump has denied she is under consideration, he’s floated his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would make an “incredible” ambassador.

