Latest
44 mins ago
After Killing At Least 85, Catastrophic Northern California Fire Finally Contained
UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., attends her swearing-in ceremony the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber after being sworn in on the Senate floor on April 9, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
MLB PAC Wants Money Back After Last-Minute Donation To Hyde-Smith
2 hours ago
GOP Sens Shrug At Trump Admin’s Alarming Black Friday Climate Change Report
livewire

‘Uh, No’ Cummings Says, Asked If He’ll Give Oversight GOPers Subpoena Power

By
November 25, 2018 2:18 pm

After Republican leadership on the House Oversight Committee spent two years blocking Democrats’ subpoena requests related to the Trump administration and other matters, NBC News’ Chuck Todd had what seemed like an unexpected question for incoming Democratic committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD): “Do you plan on granting your ranking member, whoever it is on the Republican side, subpoena authority?”

“Uh, no,” Cummings replied.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: