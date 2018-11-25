‘Uh, No’ Cummings Says, Asked If He’ll Give Oversight GOPers Subpoena Power

After Republican leadership on the House Oversight Committee spent two years blocking Democrats’ subpoena requests related to the Trump administration and other matters, NBC News’ Chuck Todd had what seemed like an unexpected question for incoming Democratic committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD): “Do you plan on granting your ranking member, whoever it is on the Republican side, subpoena authority?”
“Uh, no,” Cummings replied.
Will incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) give his GOP ranking member subpoena authority?
"Uh, no," Cummings says. pic.twitter.com/MgauKotv4z
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) November 25, 2018