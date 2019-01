President Donald Trump is denying reports that former Democratic Sen. Jim Webb (VA) is being actively considered to replace Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The story in the New York Times regarding Jim Webb being considered as the next Secretary of Defense is FAKE NEWS. I’m sure he is a fine man, but I don’t know Jim, and never met him. Patrick Shanahan, who is Acting Secretary of Defense, is doing a great job!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019