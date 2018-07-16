Trump Calls One-On-One Meeting With Putin ‘Very Good Start For Everybody’

Following his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted two hours, President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday the discussion was a “very good start for everybody.”

Trump: One-on-one meeting with Putin was a "very good start for everybody" pic.twitter.com/7ezucyKRdk — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 16, 2018

Before the two went into a private meeting, Trump failed to mention that he would discuss Russian meddling in the 2016 election with Putin. He had previously told reporters that he would bring it up.

The summit follows an announcement from the Justice Department last week that it had indicted 12 Russian officials for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.