Latest
3 mins ago
EU President Urges Trump, Putin ‘Not To Start Trade Wars’ Ahead Of Summit
22 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump And Putin Hold A Press Conference At 9:50 AM EST
54 mins ago
A Royal Snub: Princes Refused To See Trump, Leaving Queen On Her Own
livewire

Trump Calls One-On-One Meeting With Putin ‘Very Good Start For Everybody’

By | July 16, 2018 9:52 am
Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

Following his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted two hours, President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday the discussion was a “very good start for everybody.”

Before the two went into a private meeting, Trump failed to mention that he would discuss Russian meddling in the 2016 election with Putin. He had previously told reporters that he would bring it up.

The summit follows an announcement from the Justice Department last week that it had indicted 12 Russian officials for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

Ep. #29: How Manafort’s Latest Legal Gambit Blew Up In His Face
More Livewire
View All
Comments