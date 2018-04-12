livewire

Trump: ‘I Have Full Confidence In Ty Cobb,’ ‘My Special Counsel’

By | April 12, 2018 1:49 pm
(L-R) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the United States-Baltic Summit at the White House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to push back on The Washington Post’s report that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was influencing how the White House handles special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

On Wednesday night The Washington Post reported that Bannon has been quietly pitching White House aides on a plan to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Ty Cobb, the lawyer who is overseeing the White House’s response to the Russia investigations.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet Trump did not defend Rosenstein, but he did suggest that he’s not planning to fire Mueller, and he defended Cobb, whom he called “my Special Counsel.”

The comment comes as reports surface alleging Trump has become increasingly interested in firing Mueller. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Trump made moves to fire Mueller in December, but refrained. Trump denied those reports Thursday morning by attacking the Times as “fake news.”

After the FBI raided his personal attorney’s office, hotel and home on Monday, Trump told reporters that he had been encouraged by “people” to fire Mueller, but only offered: “We’ll see what happens.”

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #8: How Iranian Hackers Tried To Make Steve Clemons A ‘Friend’ Of John Bolton
More Livewire
View All
Comments