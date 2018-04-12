Trump: ‘I Have Full Confidence In Ty Cobb,’ ‘My Special Counsel’

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to push back on The Washington Post’s report that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was influencing how the White House handles special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

On Wednesday night The Washington Post reported that Bannon has been quietly pitching White House aides on a plan to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Ty Cobb, the lawyer who is overseeing the White House’s response to the Russia investigations.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet Trump did not defend Rosenstein, but he did suggest that he’s not planning to fire Mueller, and he defended Cobb, whom he called “my Special Counsel.”

I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

The comment comes as reports surface alleging Trump has become increasingly interested in firing Mueller. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Trump made moves to fire Mueller in December, but refrained. Trump denied those reports Thursday morning by attacking the Times as “fake news.”

After the FBI raided his personal attorney’s office, hotel and home on Monday, Trump told reporters that he had been encouraged by “people” to fire Mueller, but only offered: “We’ll see what happens.”