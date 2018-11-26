Latest
livewire

Trump Tweets Skepticism About Possible Mueller Report On Russia Probe

By
November 26, 2018 10:07 am

It appears President Trump has special counsel Robert Mueller on his mind.

As it becomes increasingly likely that Mueller will drop his report on the Russia probe, Trump on Monday morning suggested that the report will be biased and incomplete.

