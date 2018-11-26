Trump Tweets Skepticism About Possible Mueller Report On Russia Probe

It appears President Trump has special counsel Robert Mueller on his mind.

As it becomes increasingly likely that Mueller will drop his report on the Russia probe, Trump on Monday morning suggested that the report will be biased and incomplete.

When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those “on the other side”(whatever happened to Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018