President Donald Trump tweeted about the “Jexodus,” or alleged exodus of Jews from the Democratic party, Friday morning while New Zealand grappled with a devastating massacre apparently motivated by religious hate.

The ‘Jexodus’ movement encourages Jewish people to leave the Democrat Party. Total disrespect! Republicans are waiting with open arms. Remember Jerusalem (U.S. Embassy) and the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal! @OANN @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019