Trump Acknowledges He Tweets From Bed ‘Sometimes’

President Donald Trump has admitted that he sometimes publishes tweets while still in bed in the morning.

“Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do that,” Trump told Piers Morgan when asked about his Twitter habits in an ITV interview that aired Sunday. “But I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy.”

Trump also said he will sometimes “dictate out something really quickly and give it to one of my people” to post on Twitter.

The President is known to publish tirades in Twitter early in the morning, and the New York Times has reported that Trump starts his mornings in his private residence watching cable news and looking at Twitter. His early morning news binge fuels his angry morning tweets.