Trump Pokes At Warren’s Native American Heritage In Tweet

From his official Twitter account, President Trump tweeted a doctored image of a campaign slogan for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who recently announced she will run against Trump in 2020. The tweet appears to reference — and mock — Warren’s distant Native American heritage.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2019
Warren later responded to the tweet, telling NBC News that Trump should maybe spend “his time getting the government back open.”
Asked how she'll navigate attacks from Pres Trump on her heritage for the next two years, here's what @ewarren said: pic.twitter.com/Z2hJ2GdCtJ
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 3, 2019