How Freshman Democrats Voted On Pelosi
Former RT Anchor Who Resigned On Air Files To Challenge Will Hurd As Dem In 2020
Right-Wing Twitter Account Reveals AOC Once … Danced In College
Trump Pokes At Warren’s Native American Heritage In Tweet

By
January 3, 2019 11:22 am

From his official Twitter account, President Trump tweeted a doctored image of a campaign slogan for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who recently announced she will run against Trump in 2020. The tweet appears to reference — and mock — Warren’s distant Native American heritage.

Warren later responded to the tweet, telling NBC News that Trump should maybe spend “his time getting the government back open.”

