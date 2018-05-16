Trump On North Korea Summit After Kim Threat: ‘Time Will Tell’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday resorted to his usual waffling when asked whether the summit with North Korea was still set, despite threats from leader Kim Jong-Un to pull out.

“We will have to see,” he said, amid shouted questions from reporters during a photo opportunity with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Oval Office. “We haven’t seen anything, we haven’t heard anything. We will see what happens. … Time will tell.”

Earlier this week, Kim threatened to abandon the denuclearization talks if the U.S. continues to push North Korea “into a corner” with unilateral denuclearization demands.

Watch Trump below: