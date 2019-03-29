livewire Immigration

Trump Threatens To Close Border If Mexico Doesn’t Halt ‘ALL Illegal Immigration’

By
March 29, 2019 1:15 pm

President Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he would close the border “or large sections” of it next week if Mexico doesn’t figure out a way to “immediately stop ALL illegal immigration.”

