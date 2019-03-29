Trump Threatens To Close Border If Mexico Doesn’t Halt ‘ALL Illegal Immigration’

President Trump announced on Twitter Friday that he would close the border “or large sections” of it next week if Mexico doesn’t figure out a way to “immediately stop ALL illegal immigration.”

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019