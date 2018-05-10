Latest
Israel Strikes Back Against Iran’s Military Holdings In Syria
Trump Said That He Knows Nothing About Oligarch’s Payments To Cohen
AT&T Gave Information To Mueller About Cohen Payments Last Year
Trump To Captives: You ‘Probably Broke The All-Time-In-History’ 3 AM TV Rating

By | May 10, 2018 8:00 am
AFP/Getty Images

A buoyant President Donald Trump greeted the three captives from North Korea Thursday at the Joint Base Andrews tarmac, saying “I think you probably broke the all-time-in-history television rating for three o’clock in the morning,” according to a Reuters report.

Thrilled about the captive transfer and upcoming summit with North Korea, Trump mused aloud over how the international breakthroughs will affect his legacy. “I think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful,” Trump reportedly said. “My proudest achievement will be – this is part of it – when we denuclearize that entire peninsula.”

Though the details have not been confirmed, the U.S.-North Korea summit will reportedly likely be held in Singapore in a few week’s time.

