Latest
on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
3 mins ago
Biden: I’d ‘Beat The Hell’ Out Of Trump In High School For Disrespecting Women
on June 23, 2014 in Flowood, Mississippi.
14 mins ago
MS Gov. Appoints Ag. Commissioner Hyde-Smith To Senate, Setting Up Tea Party Challenge
FRANKFORT, KY-AUGUST 30: African-American groups hold a rally at the Kentucky State Capitol building to urge Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the State Capitol rotunda August 30, 2017 in Frankfort Kentucky. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
40 mins ago
Kentucky Teachers Rally Outside State Capitol To Stop Pension Overhaul
livewire

Study: 23 Percent Of Trump Supporters Show Skepticism Of Democracy

By | March 21, 2018 10:22 am
AFP/Getty Images

A new study from the Democracy Fund’s Voter Study Group found that Americans who back President Donald Trump show the highest level of skepticism for democracy.

The study found that 23 percent of Trump supporters do not prefer a democracy and that 32 percent favor a “strong leader.” By comparison, 20 percent of Hillary Clinton supporters said they prefer a “strong leader.”

Despite those findings, the study found that about three quarters of those surveyed showed “at least some support for democracy” and that more than half showed “support for the strongest pro-democratic option.” The study also found that support for a strong leader declined for the first time and fell to levels found in 1995.

The Democracy Fund’s study focused on 5,000 people who were interviewed in July 2017 — those respondents had also been interviewed several times since 2011.

Read the results from the study here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments