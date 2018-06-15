Trump Shrugs At Prospect Of Losing Press Secretary: ‘Everybody Leaves’

President Donald Trump showed indifference to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday, revealing that he did not watch her contentious press briefing on Thursday and that the prospect of her departure does not ruffle him.

“I don’t think so, but at a certain point everyone sort of has to leave,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocy when asked if Sanders plans to quit. “I’m like a ship, I just keep going. But Sarah loves this job.

“At some point she will leave like everybody leaves,” he continued. “We’ll get somebody else.”

He also said that he did not watch or hear of her press conference Thursday when she got in heated back-and-forths with reporters over immigration, but that the press treats her “very unfairly.”

