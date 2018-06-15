Latest
19 mins ago
Trump: I Want ‘My People’ To ‘Sit Up At Attention’ Like The North Koreans Do
28 mins ago
HHS Bans Pics, Video During Media Tour Of Child Immigrant Detention Center
39 mins ago
Trump Admin. To Slap Tariffs On $50B In Chinese Imports
livewire

Trump Shrugs At Prospect Of Losing Press Secretary: ‘Everybody Leaves’

By | June 15, 2018 9:17 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump showed indifference to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday, revealing that he did not watch her contentious press briefing on Thursday and that the prospect of her departure does not ruffle him.

“I don’t think so, but at a certain point everyone sort of has to leave,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocy when asked if Sanders plans to quit. “I’m like a ship, I just keep going. But Sarah loves this job.

“At some point she will leave like everybody leaves,” he continued. “We’ll get somebody else.”

He also said that he did not watch or hear of her press conference Thursday when she got in heated back-and-forths with reporters over immigration, but that the press treats her “very unfairly.”

Watch below:

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments