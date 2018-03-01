WaPo: Trump Has Referred To Jeff Sessions As ‘Mr. Magoo’

President Donald Trump continues to stew in his anger with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump believes has not properly defended him or gone after the FBI corruption alleged by conservatives, according to a Wednesday evening Washington Post report.

Trump has referred to Sessions as Mr. Magoo, a cartoon elderly man with poor vision, people who have spoken with Trump told the Washington Post.

For Sessions’ one year anniversary of his confirmation as attorney general, his colleagues gave him a bulletproof vest, a person familiar with the matter told the Post.

The details about Trump’s strained relationship with Sessions surfaced in a report from the Post that Mueller’s team is looking at Trump’s pressure on Sessions to resign over the summer and whether Trump was looking for more control over the Russia probe by attempting to push out Sessions.

Though Trump’s broadsides against Sessions peaked over the summer, Trump has not stopped criticizing his own attorney general, often over Twitter. Just this week, Trump said that it was “disgraceful” that Sessions did not launch a separate investigation into the way the Justice Department handled surveillance orders.